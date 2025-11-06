Navigating the Skies: U.S. Flight Cuts Amid Government Shutdown

The U.S. Transportation Department is poised to reduce flights at 40 major airports by 4% on Friday, responding to air traffic control staffing shortfalls, according to four sources. The government shutdown, now in its 36th day, has exacerbated these concerns, leading to the decision to implement flight cuts.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has informed airlines that these reductions will escalate from 5% on Saturday to 6% on Sunday, eventually reaching 10% the following week. While international flights are exempt from these cuts, general aviation flights at major airports will see significant reductions.

Despite these developments, neither the USDOT nor the FAA have offered any immediate comments on the matter. The situation underscores the broader impact of the ongoing government shutdown on the aviation sector.