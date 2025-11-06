Shreeji Global FMCG to Launch IPO for Major Expansion

In a significant move, Shreeji Global FMCG Limited, a leader in agro-processing and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), announced its plan to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the NSE Emerge platform. The IPO, consisting of up to 68 lakh equity shares, aims to support Shreeji's expansion goals both domestically and internationally.

Founded in 2018, the company has rapidly transformed from a trading firm to a major player with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Rajkot and Morbi. Under its flagship 'SHETHJI' brand, Shreeji offers a wide range of market-leading agro-processed products, adhering to strict quality standards.

With revenues more than doubling from FY22 to FY25, and a substantial net profit in the current fiscal period, Shreeji FMCG stands as a potential multibagger stock. The IPO proceeds will fund new production facilities, modern equipment, and a solar power system to enhance operational efficiency and expand market reach, while maintaining product excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)