Dholera: India’s Rising Smart City Revolutionizing Semiconductor Manufacturing

Dholera, a city in Gujarat, is gaining recognition as a burgeoning hub for semiconductor manufacturing and urban development. Tata Electronics is setting a significant pace with the establishment of India's first commercial semiconductor fabrication plant in the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), involving an investment of over Rs 91,000 crore.

This venture is just the beginning, with Dholera expected to attract around 200 industries in the next two years. The city will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure and sustainable energy solutions, accommodating nearly 2 million people. According to Ambrish Parajiya, the city's plan includes 12 zones dedicated to non-polluting industries, further establishing Dholera as a smart industrial city.

The advancements in Dholera are complemented by new townships and urban amenities, reinforcing investor confidence. With the semiconductor and AI revolutions in focus, experts like Aastha Goswami emphasize Dholera's unique business environment, contrasting it with overburdened metro regions. Dholera stands as a model for India's future as a manufacturing powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)