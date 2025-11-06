Left Menu

Dholera: India’s Rising Smart City Revolutionizing Semiconductor Manufacturing

Dholera in Gujarat is fast becoming a hub for new industries with India's first commercial semiconductor plant. Supported by significant investments, the region is developing smart urban environments and infrastructure to accommodate an influx of businesses and citizens, promising a sustainable future and solidifying India's spot in global manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:19 IST
Dholera: India’s Rising Smart City Revolutionizing Semiconductor Manufacturing
Semiconductor ecosystem is transforming Gujarat's Dholera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dholera, a city in Gujarat, is gaining recognition as a burgeoning hub for semiconductor manufacturing and urban development. Tata Electronics is setting a significant pace with the establishment of India's first commercial semiconductor fabrication plant in the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), involving an investment of over Rs 91,000 crore.

This venture is just the beginning, with Dholera expected to attract around 200 industries in the next two years. The city will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure and sustainable energy solutions, accommodating nearly 2 million people. According to Ambrish Parajiya, the city's plan includes 12 zones dedicated to non-polluting industries, further establishing Dholera as a smart industrial city.

The advancements in Dholera are complemented by new townships and urban amenities, reinforcing investor confidence. With the semiconductor and AI revolutions in focus, experts like Aastha Goswami emphasize Dholera's unique business environment, contrasting it with overburdened metro regions. Dholera stands as a model for India's future as a manufacturing powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global value chain going through disruptive phase, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at SBI event.

Global value chain going through disruptive phase, says Finance Minister Nir...

 Global
2
Bihar Elections Kick Off with Strong Voter Turnout

Bihar Elections Kick Off with Strong Voter Turnout

 India
3
Village to Victory: Kranti Goud's Journey to Cricket Glory

Village to Victory: Kranti Goud's Journey to Cricket Glory

 India
4
Alleged attack on Bihar Dy CM's convoy: EC official says CEC Gyanesh Kumar has asked DGP to take immediate action.

Alleged attack on Bihar Dy CM's convoy: EC official says CEC Gyanesh Kumar h...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025