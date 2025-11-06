Left Menu

ArcelorMittal's Robust Quarterly Performance Despite Market Challenges

ArcelorMittal reported a 31.35% increase in net income for the September quarter. Despite market challenges, the company remains optimistic about 2026, expecting benefits from supportive industry policies. The European Commission's proposed trade measures may further boost the steel industry's capacity and profitability.

Updated: 06-11-2025 13:37 IST
  • India

ArcelorMittal, a leading player in the steel and mining sectors, announced a significant 31.35% rise in net income for the September quarter, reaching USD 377 million, compared to USD 287 million the previous year.

The Luxembourg-based company's sales also saw a modest increase, growing by 3% to USD 15,657 million, reflecting resilient performance amid challenging markets and tariff-related issues.

CEO Aditya Mittal remains optimistic about future prospects, highlighting the company's strategic focus on high-return markets and the potential positive impact of the European Commission's proposed trade measures on capacity and profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

