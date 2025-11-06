ArcelorMittal's Robust Quarterly Performance Despite Market Challenges

ArcelorMittal, a leading player in the steel and mining sectors, announced a significant 31.35% rise in net income for the September quarter, reaching USD 377 million, compared to USD 287 million the previous year.

The Luxembourg-based company's sales also saw a modest increase, growing by 3% to USD 15,657 million, reflecting resilient performance amid challenging markets and tariff-related issues.

CEO Aditya Mittal remains optimistic about future prospects, highlighting the company's strategic focus on high-return markets and the potential positive impact of the European Commission's proposed trade measures on capacity and profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)