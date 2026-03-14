Shimla's Strategic Moves: Ensuring Smooth Fuel Supply and Airport Cleanliness
Anupam Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, assures continued fuel supply despite West Asia conflicts affecting LPG availability elsewhere. Emphasizes avoiding stockpiling. Directed enhanced airport cleanliness efforts and wildlife control discussions at Shimla airport, including community involvement and school campaigns to promote cleanliness and compliance.
- Country:
- India
Shimla's Deputy Commissioner, Anupam Kashyap, has confirmed that the district faces no fuel shortages, despite the ongoing conflict in West Asia impacting supplies elsewhere. Kashyap implores locals against stockpiling, citing steady supplies of LPG, petrol, and diesel.
Kashyap highlighted logistics, reporting the dispatch of 4,249 domestic LPG cylinders across the district. Meanwhile, an Airport Environment Management Committee meeting expressed the need for enhanced cleanliness at Shimla airport.
Community involvement was stressed, along with engaging local schools in cleanliness campaigns. Updates on wildlife management around the airport were also discussed, including a proactive effort to manage leopards in cooperation with the forest department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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