Shakti Scheme Revolutionizes Women's Mobility in Bengaluru

A study from Azim Premji University reveals that the Shakti scheme, offering free bus travel for women in Karnataka, has significantly changed women's mobility patterns in Bengaluru. Women's ridership has increased dramatically, reshaping access to the city and enhancing socio-economic opportunities, though challenges remain in expanding inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:56 IST
A recent study by Azim Premji University reveals that Karnataka's Shakti scheme, providing free bus travel to women, is radically transforming women's mobility in Bengaluru. The report highlights a marked increase in women's ridership, altering the gender dynamics of city transport.

The Shakti scheme, introduced in June 2023 by the ruling Congress government, has led to women becoming the majority of passengers on key routes, with analysts observing a significant increase in trips made on government buses. The gender ratio on buses now favors women by 60:40.

While the subsidy exceeds fare revenue from non-beneficiaries slightly, the gap is narrow. The study calls for expanding BMTC services and extending benefits to migrant women to bolster inclusive urban mobility and access to better socio-economic opportunities.

