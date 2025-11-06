Vikrant University Partners with Kisan Munafa for Agri-Tech Advancement
Vikrant University in Gwalior has partnered with Agri-tech firm Kisan Munafa to enhance agricultural technology education and research. The collaboration aims to empower students through practical learning and technological expertise, paving the way for innovation and entrepreneurship in India's agriculture sector, in line with the Atmnirbhar Bharat initiative.
Vikrant University, based in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Kisan Munafa, an Agri-tech leader, to promote innovation and research in the agricultural technology sector. This partnership is poised to enhance industry-academia collaboration and foster sustainable agricultural growth through the integration of technology and data-driven solutions.
The agreement emphasizes practical student learning, aiming to boost technological research and spur innovations in India's farming ecosystem. Under the MoU, Kisan Munafa commits to offering internships for students, providing practical exposure without financial strain on the university. Moreover, Kisan Munafa will furnish technical and professional support for developing agricultural devices and innovation-focused projects.
Faculty and research personnel from Vikrant University will participate in collaborative projects, utilizing Kisan Munafa's cloud infrastructure and real-time data analytics. Leaders from both institutions have indicated that this partnership will enhance academic and research capacities, spark innovation-led entrepreneurship, and support smart agriculture, advancing technological empowerment in line with India's Atmnirbhar Bharat vision.
