New Leadership at Horizon Industrial Parks: Urvish Rambhia Takes Charge

Horizon Industrial Parks, a prominent logistics platform in India, has announced the appointment of Urvish Rambhia as its new Chief Executive Officer.

In his new capacity, Rambhia aims to guide the platform's continual expansion, collaborating with Blackstone to ensure the business's enduring success, according to a company release issued on Thursday.

With a rich background in investments across multiple sectors during his tenure at Blackstone, Rambhia was pivotal in the establishment of Horizon Industrial Parks. The platform, established in 2022, has quickly become one of the leading developers and managers of Grade A industrial and logistics parks, with a formidable portfolio that covers 42 parks over 2,100 acres in key Indian markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)