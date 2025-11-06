Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Aligarh-Agra Highway: Three Dead, Twelve Injured

A horrific accident on the Aligarh-Agra highway resulted in three deaths, including a 12-year-old boy, and 12 injuries after a state bus collided with a tanker. The bus driver reportedly tried to avoid a motorcycle, causing the collision. Efforts are underway to provide medical care to the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident on the Aligarh-Agra highway claimed three lives, including a young boy, and injured 12 others on Thursday. The accident occurred when a state bus crashed into a tanker near Samamai village in Uttar Pradesh, officials reported.

According to police, the collision took place around 4:30 pm as the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a motorcycle, leading to a head-on collision with the tanker within the Sasni police station's jurisdiction. In response, passengers, gripped by panic, leaped out of the vehicle.

Promptly, law enforcement and local authorities transferred the injured to nearby medical facilities, prioritizing urgent care. District Magistrate Atul Vats and Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha visited the hospital to oversee medical treatment efforts for the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

