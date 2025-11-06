Tragic Collision on Aligarh-Agra Highway: Three Dead, Twelve Injured
A devastating accident on the Aligarh-Agra highway claimed three lives, including a young boy, and injured 12 others on Thursday. The accident occurred when a state bus crashed into a tanker near Samamai village in Uttar Pradesh, officials reported.
According to police, the collision took place around 4:30 pm as the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a motorcycle, leading to a head-on collision with the tanker within the Sasni police station's jurisdiction. In response, passengers, gripped by panic, leaped out of the vehicle.
Promptly, law enforcement and local authorities transferred the injured to nearby medical facilities, prioritizing urgent care. District Magistrate Atul Vats and Superintendent of Police Chiranjiv Nath Sinha visited the hospital to oversee medical treatment efforts for the victims.
