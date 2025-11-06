Left Menu

Tragic Bus Mishap in Haryana Sparks Government Action

A 21-year-old college student tragically lost his life and five others were injured in a bus accident in Haryana. The Haryana government has provided financial compensation to the victims, and an inquiry is underway to determine the cause. The bus driver has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yamunanagar | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a 21-year-old college student was killed and five others were injured in a bus accident in Haryana, police reported on Thursday. The tragedy occurred as students boarded a Haryana Roadways bus at the Partap Nagar bus stand, en route to Delhi from Paonta Sahib.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini promptly announced a relief package, offering Rs 2.50 lakh to the family of the deceased student. Additionally, Rs 50,000 each has been sanctioned for the five injured students, who are receiving medical care. The CM expressed his condolences and pledged to support the grieving family.

An inquiry, led by Transport Minister Anil Vij, aims to uncover whether technical faults or driver negligence contributed to the accident. The bus driver is currently under arrest as investigations continue, with promises of accountability for any found responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

