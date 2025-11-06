PM Modi to Inaugurate New Vande Bharat Trains During Varanasi Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Varanasi to inaugurate four new Vande Bharat Express trains. The launch aims to improve connectivity and promote tourism, reducing travel time between major destinations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has overseen preparations for the two-day visit.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conducted a thorough review at the local railway station in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Varanasi. The visit is highlighted by the inauguration of four Vande Bharat Express trains, marking significant advancements in regional rail connectivity.
According to official sources, PM Modi will begin his visit on Friday evening and is set to flag off the new trains on routes, including Banaras-Khajuraho and Lucknow-Saharanpur. These trains are expected to enhance tourism and economic activities by significantly cutting travel times.
As part of the event, security measures and station beautification efforts have been prioritized. Additionally, the Prime Minister plans to engage with prominent citizens across various sectors in Varanasi, further underlining his commitment to regional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Pushes for Tourism Boom with Airport and Heliport Expansion
Kangra Airport Expansion: A Catalyst for Tourism Growth in Himachal Pradesh
Goa and Madhya Pradesh Forge Tourism Partnership for Richer Cultural Exchange
Sikkim Set to Shine: 13th International Tourism Mart in Gangtok
Historic Partnership Boosts Egypt's Mediterranean Tourism