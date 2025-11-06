Left Menu

PM Modi to Inaugurate New Vande Bharat Trains During Varanasi Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Varanasi to inaugurate four new Vande Bharat Express trains. The launch aims to improve connectivity and promote tourism, reducing travel time between major destinations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has overseen preparations for the two-day visit.

Updated: 06-11-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has conducted a thorough review at the local railway station in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to Varanasi. The visit is highlighted by the inauguration of four Vande Bharat Express trains, marking significant advancements in regional rail connectivity.

According to official sources, PM Modi will begin his visit on Friday evening and is set to flag off the new trains on routes, including Banaras-Khajuraho and Lucknow-Saharanpur. These trains are expected to enhance tourism and economic activities by significantly cutting travel times.

As part of the event, security measures and station beautification efforts have been prioritized. Additionally, the Prime Minister plans to engage with prominent citizens across various sectors in Varanasi, further underlining his commitment to regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

