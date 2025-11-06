Atmanirbhar Bharat: A Blueprint for India's Global Integration and Domestic Resilience

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized on Thursday that the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative is not about isolating India but is instead focused on creating a resilient interdependence. The strategy is designed to meet domestic requirements while integrating with global value chains. She was addressing the State Bank of India's conclave with the theme 'Realising the Vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Sitharaman highlighted that India's self-reliance framework aims to enhance domestic capacities and remain engaged with international systems. 'It envisions India designing, producing, and innovating both for its own use and for the world,' she stated, adding that the economy would progress on a foundation of self-confidence and compassion. The initiative rests on five key pillars: economic, social, technological, strategic self-reliance, and environmental energy sufficiency.

She further elaborated that these elements are critical to achieving the overarching goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. Sitharaman noted a significant uptick in infrastructure spending, which has seen nearly a fivefold increase in capital expenditure since 2013-14. The enhancement of national highways, metro connectivity, and port capacities testify to this growth, as do reforms like the GST and financial inclusion initiatives.

