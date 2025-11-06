Left Menu

Atmanirbhar Bharat: A Blueprint for India's Global Integration and Domestic Resilience

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman affirms that Atmanirbhar Bharat aims for resilient interdependence, integrating with global value chains while bolstering domestic strength. The initiative, aligned with Viksit Bharat 2047, focuses on economic, social, technological, and strategic self-reliance, underscored by significant infrastructure and welfare reforms since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:30 IST
Atmanirbhar Bharat: A Blueprint for India's Global Integration and Domestic Resilience
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized on Thursday that the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative is not about isolating India but is instead focused on creating a resilient interdependence. The strategy is designed to meet domestic requirements while integrating with global value chains. She was addressing the State Bank of India's conclave with the theme 'Realising the Vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Sitharaman highlighted that India's self-reliance framework aims to enhance domestic capacities and remain engaged with international systems. 'It envisions India designing, producing, and innovating both for its own use and for the world,' she stated, adding that the economy would progress on a foundation of self-confidence and compassion. The initiative rests on five key pillars: economic, social, technological, strategic self-reliance, and environmental energy sufficiency.

She further elaborated that these elements are critical to achieving the overarching goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. Sitharaman noted a significant uptick in infrastructure spending, which has seen nearly a fivefold increase in capital expenditure since 2013-14. The enhancement of national highways, metro connectivity, and port capacities testify to this growth, as do reforms like the GST and financial inclusion initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Ex-Servicemen Conference

Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Ex-Servicemen Conference

 India
2
Virginia Teacher Wins $10 Million Lawsuit Against School in Shooting Incident

Virginia Teacher Wins $10 Million Lawsuit Against School in Shooting Inciden...

 Global
3
PM Modi Applauds India's Triumph in Women's World Cup - A Champion Squad's Inspiration

PM Modi Applauds India's Triumph in Women's World Cup - A Champion Squad's I...

 India
4
U.S. Military Presence in Damascus: A New Chapter in Syria-Israel Relations

U.S. Military Presence in Damascus: A New Chapter in Syria-Israel Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025