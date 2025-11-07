Flight Frenzy: Major Airlines Face Cancellations Amid FAA Reductions
United Airlines and Delta Air Lines announced flight cancellations following Federal Aviation Administration directives to reduce operations at 40 major airports due to safety concerns. United plans a 4% reduction in flights from Friday through Sunday, while Delta will cancel around 170 flights on Friday, with fewer on Saturday.
United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have preemptively canceled flights after the Federal Aviation Administration announced operation reductions at several busy U.S. airports. This decision comes ahead of anticipated air traffic control safety issues, leading to significant adjustments in flights.
United Airlines intends to cut about 4% of its flights over the weekend, impacting less than 200 flights daily. Delta also plans to cancel approximately 170 flights on Friday, with expectations to lower the number of cancellations by Saturday.
The FAA initially planned a 10% operational cut starting Friday but now plans to start with a 4% reduction, gradually increasing to 10% in the coming week.
ALSO READ
US Government Shutdown Slashes Flights Nationwide
Revolutionizing Railway Safety: AI Surveillance System Unveiled in Northeast India
Luxury Pinch: Prada's $775 Safety Pin Stirs Outrage
European Airports on High Alert Over Phantom Drone Sightings
Presidential Assault Sparks National Debate on Women's Safety