KP Green Engineering's Profit Skyrockets: A 112% Surge in H1 FY26

KP Green Engineering reported a net profit of Rs 58 crore, more than doubling from the previous year, driven by increased revenues. The company's earnings per share rose to Rs 11.66, and net worth strengthened to Rs 382 crore. An interim dividend of 5% was approved for shareholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:23 IST
In an impressive performance, KP Green Engineering announced that its net profit soared to Rs 58 crore, marking a growth of 112% in the first half of the fiscal year ending September 2025. This surge deciphers the impact of higher revenues on the company's financial health.

The company's earnings per share underwent a notable increase, registering a value of Rs 11.66 compared to Rs 5.50 in the previous fiscal year. KP Green Engineering's total consolidated income also ascended by 101%, touching Rs 536 crore in H1 FY26.

With a strengthened net worth of Rs 382 crore and a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.09, KP Green Engineering revealed its capacity for future leverage. Furthermore, an interim dividend of 5%, equaling Re 0.25 per share, was endorsed, with the payment record date set for November 14, 2025.

