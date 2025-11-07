KP Green Engineering's Profit Skyrockets: A 112% Surge in H1 FY26

In an impressive performance, KP Green Engineering announced that its net profit soared to Rs 58 crore, marking a growth of 112% in the first half of the fiscal year ending September 2025. This surge deciphers the impact of higher revenues on the company's financial health.

The company's earnings per share underwent a notable increase, registering a value of Rs 11.66 compared to Rs 5.50 in the previous fiscal year. KP Green Engineering's total consolidated income also ascended by 101%, touching Rs 536 crore in H1 FY26.

With a strengthened net worth of Rs 382 crore and a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.09, KP Green Engineering revealed its capacity for future leverage. Furthermore, an interim dividend of 5%, equaling Re 0.25 per share, was endorsed, with the payment record date set for November 14, 2025.