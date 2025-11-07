Aarti Industries Defies Tariffs and Unveils Robust Growth

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a leading speciality chemicals enterprise, has announced a robust financial performance for Q2 FY26 despite the complexities of new US tariffs on chemical exports from India.

The company recorded a 21% sequential increase in revenue, reaching ₹2250 crore, driven by improved volumes across key product categories. EBITDA surged by 36% to ₹292 crore, reflecting enhanced capacity utilisation and cost efficiency. AIL's net profit jumped by 150% to ₹105 crore, attributable to better operating leverage.

AIL continues its strategic expansion in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa while optimising its US strategy. The company's Zone IV Project and sustainability certifications further solidify its competitive position. As raw material costs stabilise and logistics improve, AIL anticipates continued margin expansion in the forthcoming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)