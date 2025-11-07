Left Menu

Empowering Arunachal's Youth through Entrepreneurship: A Leap Towards 'Atmanirbhar Arunachal'

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, launched a soft loan scheme targeting ITI graduates, facilitating entrepreneurial ventures. The Chief Minister Soft Loan Scheme offers financial assistance, including subsidies and incentives, to nurture small-scale enterprises in several trades, aiming to foster self-reliance and economic contribution among technically skilled youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:40 IST
Empowering Arunachal's Youth through Entrepreneurship: A Leap Towards 'Atmanirbhar Arunachal'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an ambitious move to foster entrepreneurship among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled a new soft loan scheme on Friday. This initiative targets ITI graduates, equipping them with the financial support necessary for establishing independent businesses in their trades.

Crafted by the skill development and entrepreneurship department, the Chief Minister Soft Loan Scheme (CMSLS) allows eligible candidates, who graduated within the past three years, to access financial aid. The scheme disburses loans up to Rs 3 lakh and includes a 25% loan subsidy and an interest subsidy.

Emphasizing skill investment in his statement, Khandu envisions transforming young skilled workers into job creators, thereby propelling the 'Atmanirbhar Arunachal' vision. Applications can be submitted via the state's official skill development portal until the end of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Criticizes RJD-Congress for Lack of Development Agenda in Bihar

Amit Shah Criticizes RJD-Congress for Lack of Development Agenda in Bihar

 India
2
Fraud Unveiled: Anantnag Land Compensation Scandal

Fraud Unveiled: Anantnag Land Compensation Scandal

 India
3
Explosion in Jakarta: Mosque Blast Injures Dozens

Explosion in Jakarta: Mosque Blast Injures Dozens

 Global
4
Supreme Court Rules: Non-Disclosure of Conviction Leads to Election Disqualification

Supreme Court Rules: Non-Disclosure of Conviction Leads to Election Disquali...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025