Empowering Arunachal's Youth through Entrepreneurship: A Leap Towards 'Atmanirbhar Arunachal'

In an ambitious move to foster entrepreneurship among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled a new soft loan scheme on Friday. This initiative targets ITI graduates, equipping them with the financial support necessary for establishing independent businesses in their trades.

Crafted by the skill development and entrepreneurship department, the Chief Minister Soft Loan Scheme (CMSLS) allows eligible candidates, who graduated within the past three years, to access financial aid. The scheme disburses loans up to Rs 3 lakh and includes a 25% loan subsidy and an interest subsidy.

Emphasizing skill investment in his statement, Khandu envisions transforming young skilled workers into job creators, thereby propelling the 'Atmanirbhar Arunachal' vision. Applications can be submitted via the state's official skill development portal until the end of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)