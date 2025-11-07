Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Reports 11% Profit Increase Amid Diverse Demands

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KFIL), a well-known castings and pig iron manufacturer, declared an 11% increase in its consolidated profit, climbing to Rs 86.28 crore in the quarter ending September 2025.

Compared to last year's Rs 77.64 crore, KFIL's revenues also grew with the company reporting a consolidated income rise to Rs 1,759.74 crore during this quarter over the previous year's Rs 1,679.71 crore.

The company's growth amidst commodity headwinds highlights strong demand from the automotive industry and strategic expansions, including 3D printing and waste-heat recovery facilities, poised to sustain performance in upcoming quarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)