Simta Astrix Earns Top Spot in Indian Doors & Windows Industry

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Simta Astrix has clinched the prestigious Best Brand award in the Construction & Infrastructure Industry for doors and windows at the 10th edition of the ET Now InfraFocus Summit & Awards. This accolade highlights the company's dedication to quality and enduring value across India's built environment.

According to Sampath Kumar, Managing Director of Simta Astrix, the award is a testament to the commitment of their entire team, emphasizing their promise to deliver products that earn lasting trust. Recognized for their disciplined manufacturing and innovative designs, Simta Astrix is celebrated for treating quality not as a mere claim but as a commitment.

The company's extensive portfolio, including uPVC, ABS, and steel doors, is engineered for India's unique climates and usage patterns. By integrating cutting-edge technology and stringent quality controls, Simta Astrix supports complex timelines without sacrificing quality. As the company continues to invest in technology and people, it remains committed to increasing its standards and keeping its promise of excellence in the doors and windows industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)