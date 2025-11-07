Triveni Engineering Turns Loss into Profit in Q2 2025-26
Triveni Engineering and Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.38 crore for Q2 2025-26, overcoming a net loss of Rs 22.42 crore from the same quarter last year, amid higher income and expenses.
Triveni Engineering and Industries has achieved a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.38 crore in the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal, reversing from a net loss of Rs 22.42 crore during the same period last year. This turnaround is attributed to a significant increase in income.
The company's total income rose to Rs 2,014.46 crore in the July-September quarter, up from Rs 1,748.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its regulatory filing.
Despite the higher income, expenses also saw a rise, reaching Rs 2,006 crore compared to Rs 1,792.21 crore a year earlier. Triveni Engineering is actively involved in the sugar, distillery, and engineering sectors.
