Left Menu

Triveni Engineering Turns Loss into Profit in Q2 2025-26

Triveni Engineering and Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.38 crore for Q2 2025-26, overcoming a net loss of Rs 22.42 crore from the same quarter last year, amid higher income and expenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:44 IST
Triveni Engineering Turns Loss into Profit in Q2 2025-26
  • Country:
  • India

Triveni Engineering and Industries has achieved a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.38 crore in the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal, reversing from a net loss of Rs 22.42 crore during the same period last year. This turnaround is attributed to a significant increase in income.

The company's total income rose to Rs 2,014.46 crore in the July-September quarter, up from Rs 1,748.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, according to its regulatory filing.

Despite the higher income, expenses also saw a rise, reaching Rs 2,006 crore compared to Rs 1,792.21 crore a year earlier. Triveni Engineering is actively involved in the sugar, distillery, and engineering sectors.

TRENDING

1
India Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram with Nationwide Festivities

India Celebrates 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram with Nationwide Festivit...

 India
2
Judicial Showdown: Trump's Military Move Under Scrutiny

Judicial Showdown: Trump's Military Move Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Swift Response Contains Blaze at Gautampuri Shop

Swift Response Contains Blaze at Gautampuri Shop

 India
4
Beighton Cup to throw open 22,000-seat hockey stadium in Salt Lake

Beighton Cup to throw open 22,000-seat hockey stadium in Salt Lake

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025