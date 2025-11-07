Left Menu

Schneider Electric Reports Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses

Schneider Electric Infrastructure reported a 3.54% drop in net profit to Rs 52.32 crore for the September quarter, influenced by increased expenses. This is a decline from the Rs 54.27 crore profit recorded in the same quarter last year. Total expenses rose to Rs 584.61 crore in the quarter under review.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure announced a 3.54% decrease in net profit, totaling Rs 52.32 crore for the September quarter. The decline comes despite a rise in total income, which reached Rs 654.58 crore, up from Rs 608.64 crore a year earlier.

The company, attributed the dip in profit to an increase in total expenses, which surged to Rs 584.61 crore compared to Rs 544.12 crore during the same period last year.

This financial report showcases how rising expenses are influencing net income despite growth in revenue, presenting a challenging economic landscape for the company.

