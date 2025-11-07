Bus Owner Arrested for Fatal Accident: 19 Lives Lost in Fiery Tragedy
The owner of a bus involved in a tragic accident killing 19 people has been arrested. After colliding with a motorcycle, the bus caught fire, leading to the fatalities. V Vinod Kumar was charged under various acts for making unlawful structural changes to the vehicle.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, the owner of a private bus involved in a deadly accident that resulted in 19 fatalities has been taken into custody, as reported by local authorities on Friday.
V Vinod Kumar, arrested for making illegal modifications to his bus, was later released on bail after a court hearing. The accident occurred when the Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire following a collision with a motorcycle on October 24.
Police revealed that the alterations to the bus obstructed emergency exits, contributing to the tragedy. Kumar faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and Motor Vehicles (MV) Act violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
V-P Radhakrishnan arrives in Bengaluru to take part in host of events
MAHE Bengaluru Open House 3.0: From Legacy to the Frontiers of Futuristic Learning
Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express flagged off by PM Narendra Modi
Bengaluru Restaurant Barred from Using 'Carnatic' Brand Name
New Vande Bharat Express Connects Kerala with Bengaluru: A Leap Forward in Southern Railway Travel