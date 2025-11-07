Bus Owner Arrested for Fatal Accident: 19 Lives Lost in Fiery Tragedy

In a tragic turn of events, the owner of a private bus involved in a deadly accident that resulted in 19 fatalities has been taken into custody, as reported by local authorities on Friday.

V Vinod Kumar, arrested for making illegal modifications to his bus, was later released on bail after a court hearing. The accident occurred when the Bengaluru-bound bus caught fire following a collision with a motorcycle on October 24.

Police revealed that the alterations to the bus obstructed emergency exits, contributing to the tragedy. Kumar faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and Motor Vehicles (MV) Act violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)