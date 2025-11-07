LANXESS India Triumphs with Triple Honors at ICC Awards

In a remarkable achievement, LANXESS India secured three prestigious awards from the Indian Chemical Council (ICC), highlighting its dedication to safety, security, and sustainability in the industry. The honors include the ICC - Vinati Organics Award for Excellence in Management of Health & Safety at the Jhagadia site and two Certificates of Merit under Responsible Care for compliance with the 'Security Code' and 'Product Safety & Stewardship Code'.

The awards were ceremoniously presented in Mumbai by Shri Deepankar Aron IRS, Joint Secretary Chemicals, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India. Accepting on behalf of LANXESS was Namitesh Roy Choudhury, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, accompanied by Balaram Khot, Wholetime Director and Head of PTSE, and other key members of the management team.

Reflecting on the achievements, Roy Choudhury emphasized LANXESS's unwavering commitment to safety and sustainable practices. He affirmed that the rigorous safety standards and responsible practices in place are crucial to minimizing risks and maximizing safety. Expressing gratitude towards the Indian Chemical Council for the recognition, he reiterated LANXESS's commitment to maintaining high standards across the product lifecycle.

