Left Menu

Eurozone Bond Yields Rise Amid ECB Speculations

Eurozone borrowing costs increased as German 10-year bond yields neared one-month highs, driven by speculation that the European Central Bank ended its easing cycle. Investors believe that ECB rates will remain stable, with only a 40% possibility of a cut by mid-2024. Meanwhile, U.S. economic resilience raises questions about a Federal Reserve rate cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:26 IST
Eurozone Bond Yields Rise Amid ECB Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Borrowing costs in the euro area saw an uptick on Friday, with German 10-year Bund yields nearing one-month highs. This move comes as traders speculate the European Central Bank has likely concluded its easing cycle.

Bond yields have been on an upward trend, reflecting investors' growing confidence after last week's ECB meeting, as rates are expected to remain stable for the coming months. According to Frederik Ducrozet, head of macroeconomic research at Pictet Wealth Management, the possibility of a rate cut is still considered a risk.

Market sentiment was influenced further by a speech from ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, who highlighted the bank's focus on reducing debt holdings before considering liquidity injections. In the U.S., economic resilience and potential Federal Reserve actions are also impacting global bond markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CBI Takes Charge of Ex-Punjab DGP's Son's Mysterious Death Probe

CBI Takes Charge of Ex-Punjab DGP's Son's Mysterious Death Probe

 India
2
Rawal's Resilience: A Tale of Cricket, Psychology, and Perseverance

Rawal's Resilience: A Tale of Cricket, Psychology, and Perseverance

 India
3
Shocking Mosque Explosion in Jakarta: A Community in Chaos

Shocking Mosque Explosion in Jakarta: A Community in Chaos

 Global
4

Goldman Sachs Elevates Record Number of Indian MDs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025