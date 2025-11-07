Left Menu

Trent Ltd Sees Profit Surge Amid Retail Expansion

Tata group's retail arm, Trent Ltd, announced an 11.44% increase in net profit for Q2 2025, reaching Rs 373.42 crore. Trent's revenue surged by 15.9% reflecting growth in its retail operations. Despite the profit increase, Trent's shares slipped slightly in the market.

Tata group's retail company, Trent Ltd, has reported an increase of 11.44% in their consolidated net profit for the second quarter of 2025, bringing the total to Rs 373.42 crore.

The company's revenue saw a substantial boost of 15.9%, rising to Rs 4,817.68 crore during the September quarter. This growth is attributed to the success of their retail stores operating under brands such as Westside, Zudio, and Star.

Despite these financial gains, Trent's shares experienced a slight dip of 1.15%, settling at Rs 4,624.85 on the BSE.

