Trent Ltd Sees Profit Surge Amid Retail Expansion

Tata group's retail company, Trent Ltd, has reported an increase of 11.44% in their consolidated net profit for the second quarter of 2025, bringing the total to Rs 373.42 crore.

The company's revenue saw a substantial boost of 15.9%, rising to Rs 4,817.68 crore during the September quarter. This growth is attributed to the success of their retail stores operating under brands such as Westside, Zudio, and Star.

Despite these financial gains, Trent's shares experienced a slight dip of 1.15%, settling at Rs 4,624.85 on the BSE.

