Physics Wallah Gears Up for IPO with a Vision to Expand Reach and Brand
Physics Wallah's co-founder Prateek Maheshwari announces the company's IPO, set to open on November 11. The move aims for broader reach and brand visibility. Proceeds will expand its physical presence and online offerings, with a significant portion of funds to open new centers and penetrate the southern Indian market.
- Country:
- India
Physics Wallah, an emerging edtech player, has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) scheduled to open on November 11, with listing set for November 18. Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari articulated the main objective as expanding reach and branding, framing it as essential for building a larger and more trusted brand.
Highlighting the structure of the IPO, Maheshwari stated that 90% of the issue is primary, intended to fuel aggressive expansion, while 10% is an offer for sale. Notably, no existing investors are offloading their shares, marking a unique stance among Indian internet IPOs, and underscoring confidence in the company's growth trajectory.
The IPO aims to raise approximately Rs 3480 Crores, allocated to open 200 additional educational centers over the next three years, expanding operations into southern India. Maheshwari emphasized the brand's prevalence, especially among science students from grades 9-12, and the strategic focus on enhancing educational outcomes alongside business growth.
