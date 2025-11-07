Physics Wallah Gears Up for IPO with a Vision to Expand Reach and Brand

Physics Wallah, an emerging edtech player, has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) scheduled to open on November 11, with listing set for November 18. Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari articulated the main objective as expanding reach and branding, framing it as essential for building a larger and more trusted brand.

Highlighting the structure of the IPO, Maheshwari stated that 90% of the issue is primary, intended to fuel aggressive expansion, while 10% is an offer for sale. Notably, no existing investors are offloading their shares, marking a unique stance among Indian internet IPOs, and underscoring confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

The IPO aims to raise approximately Rs 3480 Crores, allocated to open 200 additional educational centers over the next three years, expanding operations into southern India. Maheshwari emphasized the brand's prevalence, especially among science students from grades 9-12, and the strategic focus on enhancing educational outcomes alongside business growth.