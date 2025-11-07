Left Menu

CCI Clears Major Merger in CarDekho Owner Group

The Competition Commission of India has approved the merger of four entities from the Girnar group, owned by CarDekho, into Artivatic Data Labs. The entities include Girnar Finserv and Girnar Insurance Brokers. The merger facilitates streamlined insurance services, further enhancing Girnar's reach in the insurance sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:12 IST
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the go-ahead for a significant merger within the Girnar group, the owner of well-known platforms like CarDekho and InsuranceDekho. The entities involved in the merger are Girnar Finserv, Girnar Insurance Brokers, D2C Consulting Services, and RB Info Services, all of which will be integrated into Artivatic Data Labs.

This strategic merger is designed to strengthen the Girnar group's hold in the insurance sector, where they already operate significant platforms such as InsuranceDekho. The merger will lead to improved insurance services, leveraging Artivatic Data Labs' expertise in providing insurance-related IT solutions.

Additionally, in a separate proposal, CCI has also cleared private equity firm Creador's acquisition of a stake in La Renon Healthcare, broadening the firm's involvement in the pharmaceutical industry in India. This move signifies ongoing dynamic shifts within India's business landscape across both automotive and healthcare sectors.

