Bridging Continents: India-New Zealand Business Forum Sparks Economic Collaboration
The India-New Zealand Business Forum, hosted by the Auckland Chamber of Commerce, saw Union Minister Piyush Goyal discuss economic partnerships with New Zealand's trade minister. Talks emphasized Free Trade Agreement progress and collaborations in technology, tourism, and space exploration. The event showcased bilateral commitment to strengthen economic and cultural ties.
- Country:
- New Zealand
The India-New Zealand Business Forum, organized by the Auckland Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the High Commission of India, facilitated a significant dialogue on enhancing economic ties. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, along with a substantial Indian business delegation, led discussions with New Zealand counterparts to explore collaborative opportunities.
A pivotal moment was the engaging fireside chat between Goyal and New Zealand's Minister of Trade and Export Growth, Todd McClay, emphasizing a commitment to advancing Free Trade Agreement negotiations. This dialogue built on previous meetings between leaders, signaling a strong trajectory in bilateral relations focused on a comprehensive trade agreement.
During his visit, Goyal met with influential New Zealand business leaders across sectors like agriculture, tourism, and technology, with space exploration identified as a prospective area of collaboration. The forum also underscored the influential role of the Indian diaspora in fostering robust connections between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
