Bridging Continents: India-New Zealand Business Forum Sparks Economic Collaboration

The India-New Zealand Business Forum, organized by the Auckland Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the High Commission of India, facilitated a significant dialogue on enhancing economic ties. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, along with a substantial Indian business delegation, led discussions with New Zealand counterparts to explore collaborative opportunities.

A pivotal moment was the engaging fireside chat between Goyal and New Zealand's Minister of Trade and Export Growth, Todd McClay, emphasizing a commitment to advancing Free Trade Agreement negotiations. This dialogue built on previous meetings between leaders, signaling a strong trajectory in bilateral relations focused on a comprehensive trade agreement.

During his visit, Goyal met with influential New Zealand business leaders across sectors like agriculture, tourism, and technology, with space exploration identified as a prospective area of collaboration. The forum also underscored the influential role of the Indian diaspora in fostering robust connections between the two nations.

