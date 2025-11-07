Left Menu

Singapore's Strategic Investment Interest in Uttar Pradesh

Singapore's High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, discussed potential investment opportunities with Uttar Pradesh's Commissioner for Infrastructure, Deepak Kumar. Highlighting the state's infrastructural growth and the new Noida International Airport, Wong expressed interest from several Singapore-based companies in investing in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong, visited the Invest UP office last Friday, underscoring a growing interest in investment opportunities within the state.

In a detailed dialogue with Deepak Kumar, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Industrial Development, Wong explored potential collaborations, highlighting several Singapore companies eager to invest in Uttar Pradesh. The state's rapid infrastructure growth and enhanced Ease of Doing Business have attracted attention.

The new Noida International Airport in Jewar, touted as a burgeoning investment hub, has become particularly appealing to Singaporean investors. The prospect of creating job pathways for Uttar Pradesh's skilled professionals in Singapore was also discussed, with the meeting attended by Aceo officials from the Invest UP foreign desk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

