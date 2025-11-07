Singapore's Strategic Investment Interest in Uttar Pradesh

The High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong, visited the Invest UP office last Friday, underscoring a growing interest in investment opportunities within the state.

In a detailed dialogue with Deepak Kumar, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Industrial Development, Wong explored potential collaborations, highlighting several Singapore companies eager to invest in Uttar Pradesh. The state's rapid infrastructure growth and enhanced Ease of Doing Business have attracted attention.

The new Noida International Airport in Jewar, touted as a burgeoning investment hub, has become particularly appealing to Singaporean investors. The prospect of creating job pathways for Uttar Pradesh's skilled professionals in Singapore was also discussed, with the meeting attended by Aceo officials from the Invest UP foreign desk.

