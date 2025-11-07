Tragic Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Basela

In a tragic incident near Basela village, three young labourers, all residents of Rath Sadar, lost their lives after a high-speed truck collided with their motorcycle on Friday. The collision resulted in the instant death of Shrikishan (19), Rakesh (22), and Brijbhan (23), police reported.

The victims, among whom were cousins, had traveled to Rath in search of daily wage work. Unsuccessful, they were returning home when they encountered the speeding truck head-on, leading to their untimely demise. The aftermath left their motorcycle completely mangled.

According to Station House Officer Ram Asre Saroj, the bodies were promptly sent for post-mortem examinations. Meanwhile, a search is underway for the truck driver, who fled the scene immediately after the accident.