U.S. Air Travel Turmoil: Airlines Face Forced Flight Cuts Amid Shutdown

U.S. airlines may face government-mandated flight cuts due to a historic shutdown. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy indicated a potential 20% reduction if conditions persist. Initial cuts of 4%, affecting 700 flights, may escalate to 10% by November 14. The FAA struggles with staffing, contributing to widespread delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 02:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. airline industry is bracing for potential drastic service reductions as the Federal Aviation Administration enforces cuts during a record-setting government shutdown. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned of possible 20% flight reductions should the situation worsen.

Initial efforts required airlines to decrease flights by 4% at major airports, potentially reaching a 10% cut by November 14. These reductions, commencing at 6 a.m. ET, affect 700 flights from major carriers like American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, and United Airlines. International flights remain unaffected, but domestic operations continue to face challenges due to air traffic controller shortages.

Rising absences among air traffic controllers prompted the FAA to delay numerous flights nationwide, affecting airports from Atlanta to San Francisco. Despite initial reassurances, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom noted that further cuts could present significant issues. The FAA selectively applies cuts, prioritizing safety and minimizing disproportionate community impacts while grappling with reduced staffing levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

