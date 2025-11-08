Shutdown Chaos: Flight Reductions Loom as Airlines Feel the Squeeze

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has issued a stark warning amid the prolonged government shutdown: airlines may be compelled to cut up to 20% of flights if the situation does not improve. Already, on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandated a 4% reduction in flights at 40 major airports, escalating to 10% by November 14.

Air traffic controller absences led to significant delays across major airports, including Atlanta and Washington, D.C., with over 5,300 flights delayed. The absence stems from 13,000 controllers and 50,000 screeners working without pay, causing widespread absenteeism as the shutdown continues.

The Trump administration is increasing pressure on Democrats to fund the government, as Duffy threatens further cuts. Friday saw 700 flights canceled from major airlines. American Airlines and United Airlines are rerouting passengers but warn of growing disruptions. Safety concerns have prompted such measures, with international flights remaining unaffected.