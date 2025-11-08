India Accelerates With New Vande Bharat Express Trains
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches four new Vande Bharat Express trains, emphasizing infrastructure's role in economic growth. The trains will operate on key routes, reducing travel time and boosting tourism and economic activities, marking a new era for Indian Railways.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the critical role of infrastructure in the economic growth of developed nations, asserting that India is rapidly advancing in the same direction.
Speaking at the Banaras railway station in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi inaugurated four new Vande Bharat Express trains, hailing them as the foundation for a new generation of Indian Railways.
The newly launched trains will operate on routes including Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru, significantly reducing travel time and boosting regional connectivity and economic activities.
