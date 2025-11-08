Nava Limited's Q2 FY26 Results: Steady Growth and Strategic Expansion

Nava Limited, a diversified Indian multinational, announced its Q2 FY26 financial results, showcasing robust growth and steady shareholder value. Key highlights include a 300% interim dividend and consolidated total income of ₹989.7 crore, signifying stable operations across its diverse sectors.

The successful conversion of the 60 MW Captive Power Plant in Odisha to an Independent Power Plant marked a strategic move, boosting revenue and operational performance. Meanwhile, MEL's cash flow recovery saw it realize US$ 30 million during the quarter, reducing arrears to US$ 55.5 million.

Strategic projects, such as MSEL's 100 MW solar project and MEL's 300 MW expansion in Zambia, continue to reinforce Nava's stronghold in the energy sector. Additionally, the company's advancements in commercial agriculture are set to deliver significant yields, underpinning its commitment to sustainable growth.

