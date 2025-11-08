Left Menu

Flight ops suspended due to electric problem at Nepal's Kathmandu airport

Flight operations were suspended at Kathmandus Tribhuvan International Airport after problems occurred in the runways lighting system on Saturday.Take offs and landings for both domestic and international flights were affected due to the electrical problem, according to Riji Sherpa, spokesperson of the Tribhuvan International Airport TIA.Two domestic and three international flights were diverted due to the problem.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:40 IST
Flight ops suspended due to electric problem at Nepal's Kathmandu airport
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Flight operations were suspended at Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport after problems occurred in the runway's lighting system on Saturday.

Take offs and landings for both domestic and international flights were affected due to the electrical problem, according to Riji Sherpa, spokesperson of the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA).

Two domestic and three international flights were diverted due to the problem. Qatar Airways flight was diverted to Dhaka, Korean Air to Delhi and Fly Dubai to Lucknow, according to Sherpa.

Buddha Air's two domestic flights were diverted to other regional airports within Nepal, he added.

The problem that started at about 5.30 pm continued till late evening, said a TIA staffer, adding, it is likely to be resolved tonight. However, the exact cause of the problem was not revealed.

The airfield lighting, especially on the runway, refers to the lighting system that helps pilots land at night or during poor visibility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Barcode red sander logs, track them in real-time: Pawan Kalyan instructs officials

Barcode red sander logs, track them in real-time: Pawan Kalyan instructs off...

 India
2
Gill, Bumrah among four Indians to arrive on Sunday for opening Test

Gill, Bumrah among four Indians to arrive on Sunday for opening Test

 India
3
Chess World Cup: World champion Gukesh bows out after losing to Frederik Svane

Chess World Cup: World champion Gukesh bows out after losing to Frederik Sva...

 India
4
Gurugram Police, Google Maps launch real-time traffic alerts to improve road safety

Gurugram Police, Google Maps launch real-time traffic alerts to improve road...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025