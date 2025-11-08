Left Menu

Metro announces rescheduling of last train on Green line due to traffic block

Metro Railway Kolkata on Saturday announced rescheduling of the last train on the Green Line on November 9 due to a traffic block.The traffic block would help to test the Communication-Based Train Control CBTC along the corridor for seamless movement necessary for the safety and security of the commuters, it said.The Green Line connects Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V.The last Metro service from Howrah Maidan will leave for Salt Lake Sector V at 845 pm instead of 9.45 pm on Sunday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:44 IST
Metro Railway Kolkata on Saturday announced rescheduling of the last train on the Green Line on November 9 due to a traffic block.

The traffic block would help to test the Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) along the corridor for seamless movement necessary for the safety and security of the commuters, it said.

The Green Line connects Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V.

''The last Metro service from Howrah Maidan will leave for Salt Lake Sector V at 8:45 pm instead of 9.45 pm on Sunday. Similarly, the last Metro service from Salt Lake Sector V will leave for Howrah Maidan at 8.47 pm. instead of 9.47 pm,'' a Metro Railway statement said.

