Union minister Khattar joins padyatra of Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri in Haryana

A march for Hindu unity led by spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri Maharaj entered Haryana on Saturday with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar joining the 'Padyatra'. However, the march led to heavy traffic on the Faridabad-Gurugram Road, which was halted, causing significant disruption for commuters.

The Sanatan Hindu Ekta Padyatra, led by Dhirendra Shastri Maharaj, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham, entered the Faridabad district from the Manger Cut on Saturday. The march that began on November 7 will conclude in Vrindavan on November 16. Despite traffic police issuing advisories for three consecutive days, the closures created heavy congestion. Barricades were set up at Masjid Chowk, preventing vehicles from proceeding on the Faridabad-Gurugram road from 8 am. Drivers were forced to divert to alternate routes, leading to long traffic queues on other roads.

The 'Padyatra', which reached Faridabad late in the evening, saw participation from people across the country. Along with Khattar, who also interacted with Dhirendra Shastri, Indian wrestler The Great Khali, cricketer Umesh Yadav, and batsman Shikhar Dhawan attended the event.

