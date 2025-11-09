Left Menu

UPDATE 2-China suspends ban on exports of gallium, germanium, antimony to US

China has suspended a ban on approving exports of "dual-use items" related to gallium, germanium, antimony and super-hard materials to the U.S., the commerce ministry said on Sunday. The suspension takes effect from Sunday until November 27, 2026, the ministry said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 10:40 IST
UPDATE 2-China suspends ban on exports of gallium, germanium, antimony to US

China has suspended a ban on approving exports of "dual-use items" related to gallium, germanium, antimony and super-hard materials to the U.S., the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

The suspension takes effect from Sunday until November 27, 2026, the ministry said in a statement. The ministry announced the ban in December 2024.

The ministry also suspended the stricter end-user and end-use purpose checks for exports of dual-use graphite to the U.S., which were announced alongside the ban. China announced on Friday the suspension of other export controls imposed on October 9, including expanded curbs on certain rare earth materials and lithium battery materials.

President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier agreed to reduce tariffs and pause other trade measures for a year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Washington Sundar named Impact Player of the Series in Australia

Washington Sundar named Impact Player of the Series in Australia

 Australia
2
PhysicsWallah remains bullish on online edu; bets big on offline expansion: Co-founder Alakh Pandey

PhysicsWallah remains bullish on online edu; bets big on offline expansion: ...

 India
3
We were banned thrice; hence government has recognised. If we were not there, whom they banned? Asks RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

We were banned thrice; hence government has recognised. If we were not there...

 India
4
Many things not registered. Even Hindu Dharma is not registered: Mohan Bhagwat on RSS registration.

Many things not registered. Even Hindu Dharma is not registered: Mohan Bhagw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025