Left Menu

China to exempt exports of Nexperia chips for civilian use

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 15:43 IST
China to exempt exports of Nexperia chips for civilian use
  • Country:
  • China

China has implemented measures to exempt the export of Nexperia chips that comply with civilian use, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

The Chinese government said on Saturday it was waiting for concrete actions by the Netherlands to resolve a dispute over Nexperia that has led to shortages of the company's chips and threatened car production.

The ministry said in its statement on Sunday that the country welcomed the continued efforts of the European side to urge the Dutch side to correct its "wrongful" practices. (Editing by Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat ATS nabs three consipiring to carry out terror attack; chemicals, weapons seized

Gujarat ATS nabs three consipiring to carry out terror attack; chemicals, we...

 India
2
Kenyan activists released from Ugandan detention after Museveni confirms arrest

Kenyan activists released from Ugandan detention after Museveni confirms arr...

 Kenya
3
Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infection

Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infectio...

 India
4
Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025