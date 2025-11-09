China to exempt exports of Nexperia chips for civilian use
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 15:43 IST
- Country:
- China
China has implemented measures to exempt the export of Nexperia chips that comply with civilian use, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.
The Chinese government said on Saturday it was waiting for concrete actions by the Netherlands to resolve a dispute over Nexperia that has led to shortages of the company's chips and threatened car production.
The ministry said in its statement on Sunday that the country welcomed the continued efforts of the European side to urge the Dutch side to correct its "wrongful" practices. (Editing by Alison Williams)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Nexperia
- Alison Williams
- Chinese
- Netherlands
- Dutch
- European
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A crisis at chipmaker Nexperia sent automakers scrambling; here's what to know
UPDATE 1-China says it's hoping for action from Netherlands to resolve Nexperia crisis
Positive Signals for Nexperia's Chip Deliveries Resuming
China hopes Netherlands will promote an early resolution to Nexperia semiconductor issue
Chinese firm bags contract to print Nepal's Rs 1,000 bank notes