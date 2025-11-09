China to exempt exports of Nexperia chips for civilian use

China has implemented measures to exempt the export of Nexperia chips that comply with civilian use, the commerce ministry said on Sunday.

The Chinese government said on Saturday it was waiting for concrete actions by the Netherlands to resolve a dispute over Nexperia that has led to shortages of the company's chips and threatened car production.

The ministry said in its statement on Sunday that the country welcomed the continued efforts of the European side to urge the Dutch side to correct its "wrongful" practices. (Editing by Alison Williams)

