iQIYI LAND: Bringing Chinese Stories to Life in an Interactive Wonderland
iQIYI has announced the 2026 opening of its first offline entertainment park, iQIYI LAND, in Yangzhou, China. The park will feature immersive attractions based on beloved Chinese stories, using innovative technology. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to expand iQIYI's creative ecosystem into real-world experiences.
On January 1, iQIYI, a leader in China's online entertainment industry, announced the upcoming launch of iQIYI LAND, its inaugural global offline entertainment park in Yangzhou, Jiangsu. Scheduled to open on February 8, 2026, the park promises a next-generation, immersive experience bringing cherished Chinese narratives to life with cutting-edge technology.
Timed to coincide with the Chinese New Year, the attraction invites families and travelers to explore its vivid realms. Ticket presales are set to start on January 16. Visitors can engage with seven unique zones featuring theaters, interactive spaces, live performances, and exclusive merchandise, all designed to elevate storytelling into a tangible adventure.
This venture marks a pivotal step in iQIYI's strategy to extend its entertainment offerings beyond digital platforms, with plans for further expansion. This move aligns with the increasing trend in China's theme park industry, anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years.
