Left Menu

iQIYI LAND: Bringing Chinese Stories to Life in an Interactive Wonderland

iQIYI has announced the 2026 opening of its first offline entertainment park, iQIYI LAND, in Yangzhou, China. The park will feature immersive attractions based on beloved Chinese stories, using innovative technology. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to expand iQIYI's creative ecosystem into real-world experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 01-01-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 10:51 IST
iQIYI LAND: Bringing Chinese Stories to Life in an Interactive Wonderland
  • Country:
  • China

On January 1, iQIYI, a leader in China's online entertainment industry, announced the upcoming launch of iQIYI LAND, its inaugural global offline entertainment park in Yangzhou, Jiangsu. Scheduled to open on February 8, 2026, the park promises a next-generation, immersive experience bringing cherished Chinese narratives to life with cutting-edge technology.

Timed to coincide with the Chinese New Year, the attraction invites families and travelers to explore its vivid realms. Ticket presales are set to start on January 16. Visitors can engage with seven unique zones featuring theaters, interactive spaces, live performances, and exclusive merchandise, all designed to elevate storytelling into a tangible adventure.

This venture marks a pivotal step in iQIYI's strategy to extend its entertainment offerings beyond digital platforms, with plans for further expansion. This move aligns with the increasing trend in China's theme park industry, anticipated to grow significantly in the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Clandestine Drug Bust: Doctor and Students in Police Net

Kerala's Clandestine Drug Bust: Doctor and Students in Police Net

 India
2
Government's New Levies Shake Tobacco Stocks

Government's New Levies Shake Tobacco Stocks

 India
3
Rising Dissent: Iran's Economic Strain Fuels Nationwide Unrest

Rising Dissent: Iran's Economic Strain Fuels Nationwide Unrest

 United Arab Emirates
4
Taiwan's Determination Amid China's Military Drills

Taiwan's Determination Amid China's Military Drills

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026