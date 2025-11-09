Left Menu

Indian Navy deploys warship INS Sahyadri for Malabar exercise

Updated: 09-11-2025 21:27 IST
The navies of India, the US, Australia and Japan will kick-start the annual Malabar naval exercise in the Northern Pacific beginning Monday with an aim to further bolster interoperability among them.

The Indian Navy has deployed its guided missile frigate INS Sahyadri for the mega exercise being hosted by the US.

The exercise is taking place in Northern Pacific's Guam amid some strain in ties between India and the US over Washington's policies on trade and tariff.

INS Sahyadri is at Guam for participation in the multilateral exercise Malabar, the Indian Navy said.

The nine-day exercise begins on Monday.

''The participation of INS Sahyadri in exercise Malabar reaffirms India's enduring partnership and its commitment to strengthening coordination, enhancing interoperability, and demonstrating a collective resolve to safeguard regional security,'' the Indian Navy said.

Indigenously designed and constructed INS Sahyadri is a guided missile stealth frigate.

The harbour phase of exercise Malabar will feature operational planning and discussions and alignment on communication protocols.

''Following the harbour phase, all participating units will proceed for the sea phase, wherein ships and aircraft will take part in naval drills, focusing on joint fleet operations, anti-submarine warfare, gunnery serials and flying operations,'' the Indian Navy said in a statement.

