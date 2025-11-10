Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Two trains crash in Slovakia injuring multiple passengers

Two trains crashed in Slovakia on Sunday evening after one ran into the back of the other, injuring dozens of passengers, police and the country's interior minister said. Speaking at the crash site, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said on a televised briefing that dozens were lightly injured and 11 were taken to the hospital.

UPDATE 1-Two trains crash in Slovakia injuring multiple passengers

Two trains crashed in Slovakia on Sunday evening after one ran into the back of the other, injuring dozens of passengers, police and the country's interior minister said.

Speaking at the crash site, Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said on a televised briefing that dozens were lightly injured and 11 were taken to the hospital. There were no deaths in the crash, he said. The crash occurred in the corridor between the capital Bratislava and Pezinok, 20 km (12 miles) northeast.

"According to preliminary information, there was no head-on collision of trains, nor was there a train derailment," police said on Facebook. News website Aktuality.sk cited one passenger as describing the crash as a loud "bang" sound.

The accident was the second in Slovakia in the past month. Two trains collided in eastern Slovakia

on October 13, injuring 91 people.

