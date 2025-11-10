UPDATE 1-Kyivstar revenue jumps 19.8% as Ukrainians use more digital services

Left Menu

Ukraine's biggest mobile operator Kyivstar reported strong third-quarter revenue growth on Monday as more Ukrainians used the company's digital services. Revenue in the quarter through September rose 19.8% year-on-year to $297 million (255 million euros). Kyivstar has 23 million mobile subscribers and over 1 million fixed users. However, the company now generates a significant share of revenue from what it calls digital services.

However, the company now generates a significant share of revenue from what it calls digital services. These platforms are for TV streaming, ride-hailing, digital advertising and healthcare. Revenue from these businesses surged by 526%, accounting for 11.9% of the group's sales, benefiting from the contribution of ride-hailing firm Uklon which it agreed to buy in March.

Kyivstar became the first Ukrainian company to list

on a U.S. stock exchange when it went public in August. The move was

pitched by its top shareholder Veon as a gateway for American investors looking to gain exposure to Ukraine's post-war recovery.

Initial enthusiasm around the listing has given way to volatility linked to geopolitical events. Kyivstar's market value has edged up 5% since the first day of trading, reaching $2.8 billion as of last Friday.

(1 euro = $1.1662)

