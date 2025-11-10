Left Menu

Nichols College Honors Rathi Brothers for Tech Pioneering

Nishant and Nikhil Rathi, co-founders of Web Werks Data Centers and NeoSOFT, were recognized by Nichols College for their entrepreneurship in the tech industry. Their journey from schoolmates to tech leaders highlights their dedication to innovation, customer focus, and mentorship in shaping the future of work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:04 IST
Nichols College Honors Rathi Brothers for Tech Pioneering
From left to right - Provost Daniel Borgia, Nishant Rathi, Nikhil Rathi, President Bill Pieczynski. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a ceremony celebrating their extraordinary contributions to the technology sector, Nishant and Nikhil Rathi, the visionary co-founders of Web Werks Data Centers and NeoSOFT Pvt. Ltd., were recently awarded the Nichols College Alumni Achievement Award. This accolade honors their business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit that have significantly impacted the global tech landscape.

The Rathi brothers, who initially began their academic and entrepreneurial journey together at Nichols College, went on to establish Web Werks in 1996. This venture, started in a modest Mumbai apartment, laid the groundwork for what would become one of India's premier data center enterprises. Their subsequent ventures, including NeoSOFT and DE-CIX India, expanded their influence across the globe, boasting a digital workforce of over 4,000 professionals in more than 10 countries.

During the award event, they presented a lecture, 'Entrepreneurship & the Future of Work,' where they shared insights from their pioneering career. They explored the pivotal role of AI and human creativity in modern business, urging students to persevere and remain adaptable. Their recognition by Nichols College also lauded their landmark transaction of Web Werks to Iron Mountain and their commitment to fostering sustainable, tech-driven leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Corruption in Ukraine's Energy Sector

Unveiling Corruption in Ukraine's Energy Sector

 Ukraine
2
European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Relief and Diageo's New Leadership

European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Relief and Diageo's New Leadership

 Global
3
Seven accused arrested, arms and ammunition, including 2,900 kgs of IED making material, recovered: J-K Police on terror module.

Seven accused arrested, arms and ammunition, including 2,900 kgs of IED maki...

 India
4
Desperate Voyage: Rohingya Refugees Risk Perilous Sea Journey

Desperate Voyage: Rohingya Refugees Risk Perilous Sea Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025