Nichols College Honors Rathi Brothers for Tech Pioneering

In a ceremony celebrating their extraordinary contributions to the technology sector, Nishant and Nikhil Rathi, the visionary co-founders of Web Werks Data Centers and NeoSOFT Pvt. Ltd., were recently awarded the Nichols College Alumni Achievement Award. This accolade honors their business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit that have significantly impacted the global tech landscape.

The Rathi brothers, who initially began their academic and entrepreneurial journey together at Nichols College, went on to establish Web Werks in 1996. This venture, started in a modest Mumbai apartment, laid the groundwork for what would become one of India's premier data center enterprises. Their subsequent ventures, including NeoSOFT and DE-CIX India, expanded their influence across the globe, boasting a digital workforce of over 4,000 professionals in more than 10 countries.

During the award event, they presented a lecture, 'Entrepreneurship & the Future of Work,' where they shared insights from their pioneering career. They explored the pivotal role of AI and human creativity in modern business, urging students to persevere and remain adaptable. Their recognition by Nichols College also lauded their landmark transaction of Web Werks to Iron Mountain and their commitment to fostering sustainable, tech-driven leadership.

