Left Menu

Shriram Life Insurance Sees Robust Growth: A Testament to Trust and Innovation

Shriram Life Insurance Company Ltd. reports strong growth with a 17% rise in new business premiums in H1 FY26. CEO Casparus Kromhout highlights the impact of technological enhancements and GST reforms in boosting insurance accessibility and trust. Assets under management grew 15%, underscoring commitment to underserved segments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:07 IST
Shriram Life Insurance Sees Robust Growth: A Testament to Trust and Innovation
Casparus J.H. Kromhout, MD and CEO, Shriram Life Insurance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, (Telangana) [India], November 10: Shriram Life Insurance Company Ltd. (SLIC) has set a new benchmark in the insurance sector by reporting a 17% year-on-year increase in Individual New Business Premium (NBP) for the first half of fiscal year 2026. The premium rose to Rs. 635 crore from Rs. 542 crore in the same period last year, significantly outpacing the private industry's growth of 8%.

The company's focus on customer-centric strategies has resulted in an 8% increase in the individual new business annual premium equivalent (APE), amounting to Rs. 544 crore. Renewal premiums witnessed a robust 43% rise, reaching Rs. 1,024 crore. Notably, SLIC processed 37,850 individual and group policies, with an impressive 98.31% claim settlement ratio. The solvency ratio for H1 FY26 stands at 1.56, affirming the company's financial stability.

Shriram Life's MD and CEO, Casparus J.H. Kromhout, emphasized the company's dedication to simplifying insurance through technological advancements. The recent reduction in GST on term insurance policies from 18% to zero is seen as a pivotal move that will enhance affordability and accessibility. SLIC continues to expand its reach, selling 117,317 policies in Q2 FY26, a 35% increase from the previous quarter, and growing its assets under management to Rs. 14,187 crore as of September 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Corruption in Ukraine's Energy Sector

Unveiling Corruption in Ukraine's Energy Sector

 Ukraine
2
European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Relief and Diageo's New Leadership

European Shares Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Relief and Diageo's New Leadership

 Global
3
Seven accused arrested, arms and ammunition, including 2,900 kgs of IED making material, recovered: J-K Police on terror module.

Seven accused arrested, arms and ammunition, including 2,900 kgs of IED maki...

 India
4
Desperate Voyage: Rohingya Refugees Risk Perilous Sea Journey

Desperate Voyage: Rohingya Refugees Risk Perilous Sea Journey

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025