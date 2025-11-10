Left Menu

Wall Street Optimism Amidst Shutdown Struggles

U.S. stock index futures rose as the government made progress toward ending the shutdown. Despite previous declines, optimism regarding tech stocks and artificial intelligence drove premarket gains. However, economic concerns persist, notably the shutdown's impact on growth. Strong corporate earnings boost sentiment as companies report better-than-expected results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:16 IST
U.S. stock index futures climbed on Monday amid optimism that Washington is making headway in concluding the unprecedented government shutdown, which has disrupted economic data releases and heightened economic concerns.

Last week, Wall Street's principal indexes experienced significant declines, with the Nasdaq encountering its most challenging week in seven months due to apprehensions about the labor market and tech stock valuations. In a procedural vote, senators advanced a House bill to fund the government until January 30. The Senate must still pass the amended measure, the House must approve it, and it would require President Donald Trump's signature, which might take several days.

Bob Savage, head of markets macro strategy at BNY, remarked, "The risks linked to the government shutdown, substantial Treasury issuance, and declining foreign requests for U.S. assets have formed a precarious liquidity situation." Despite these challenges, optimism in artificial intelligence fueled a bull run, with AI-centric stocks, such as Nvidia, Alphabet, and Meta, seeing gains.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

