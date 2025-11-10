Strategic Talks: A Step Forward for Global Logistics

A high-level delegation from Maharashtra, India, led by Dr. P. Anbalagan, convened with NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. on September 24, aiming to bolster logistics and industrial development ties.

The strategic dialogue underscores the importance Nippon Express places on the Indian market, crucial for its global expansion vision, facilitated by Maharashtra's robust infrastructure and investor-friendly policies.

These meetings lay the groundwork for future collaborations, supporting India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' initiative, envisioning a fully developed India by 2047, with plans to ensure top-notch global logistics service through strategic initiatives.

