Strategic Talks: A Step Forward for Global Logistics

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. hosted a delegation led by Dr. P. Anbalagan from the Maharashtra government to discuss logistics and industrial growth. With Maharashtra's strong infrastructure and policies, discussions aimed at enhancing strategic collaborations, aligning with the Indian vision for a developed nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

A high-level delegation from Maharashtra, India, led by Dr. P. Anbalagan, convened with NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. on September 24, aiming to bolster logistics and industrial development ties.

The strategic dialogue underscores the importance Nippon Express places on the Indian market, crucial for its global expansion vision, facilitated by Maharashtra's robust infrastructure and investor-friendly policies.

These meetings lay the groundwork for future collaborations, supporting India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' initiative, envisioning a fully developed India by 2047, with plans to ensure top-notch global logistics service through strategic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

