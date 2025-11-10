AI-Driven Rally to Propel Wall Street into 2026: UBS Forecasts a Tech Boom

Wall Street's artificial intelligence-driven rally is forecasted to continue surging into 2026, according to UBS Global Research. The brokerage has set an ambitious target for the S&P 500 index's year-end next year at 7,500, bolstered by predictions of strong corporate earnings in the resilient technology sector.

The benchmark index is approaching the 7,000-point threshold, closing at 6,728.80 recently, driven by investor optimism in AI, robust corporate profits, and anticipated decreases in interest rates. Major tech firms, notably Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet, have played a crucial role in this rally with AI-related investments catalyzing unprecedented capital expenditure.

Despite the persistent concerns regarding possible market bubbles due to overvalued AI stocks, UBS highlighted the limited impact it anticipates. The firm noted that global economic conditions should improve by 2026, driven by enhanced business and consumer confidence and significant fiscal stimulus implementation by major economies. Additionally, the brokerage favors Chinese equities among emerging markets, noting favorable conditions such as declining interest rates and heightened credit growth possibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)