BirlaNu Strengthens Portfolio with Acquisition of Clean Coats

BirlaNu, a leading building products manufacturer, has acquired Clean Coats for Rs 120 crore. This strategic move aims to expand BirlaNu's offerings in construction chemicals. The acquisition leverages Clean Coats' technical expertise and BirlaNu's market influence to enhance their industrial and infrastructure project portfolio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:22 IST
In a strategic acquisition, BirlaNu, a prominent manufacturer of building products, announced it has purchased Clean Coats for approximately Rs 120 crore. The acquisition seeks to significantly bolster BirlaNu's construction chemicals portfolio, enhancing its offerings for industrial and infrastructure projects.

Clean Coats, founded in 1999, has an extensive product lineup including epoxy and polyurethane coatings, anti-corrosion linings, industrial flooring, and waterproofing systems. Their products are exported to over 27 countries. BirlaNu's president, Avanti Birla, highlighted the synergy of Clean Coats' technical expertise and proven formulations with BirlaNu's brand strength and market reach.

Akshat Seth, Managing Director and CEO of BirlaNu, described the acquisition as integral to the company's growth strategy. With an investment outlay over Rs 1,300 crore, the move will position BirlaNu as an end-to-end provider of building solutions, enabling a comprehensive product offering from surface technologies to adhesives and waterproofing.

