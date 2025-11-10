Left Menu

RBI Deputy Governor Advocates for Responsible Digital Transformation in Banking

T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, emphasized the importance of harnessing technology responsibly during the 12th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave. Highlighting India's digitization success, he called for banks to modernize strategies, partner with fintechs, and foster innovation to remain competitive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:32 IST
RBI Deputy Governor Advocates for Responsible Digital Transformation in Banking
T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address at the 12th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave, T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, highlighted India's pioneering role in digital transformation. He underscored the necessity for countries to harness technology with foresight to not only adapt to change but to actively shape it.

Rabi Sankar elaborated on the transformative power of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing. He emphasized that these innovations, while simultaneously enhancing security and inclusivity, must be integrated thoughtfully into every facet of finance, from payments to regulation and beyond.

The Deputy Governor praised India's model of Digital Public Infrastructures, such as Aadhaar and UPI, as exemplary frameworks leading global digitization efforts. He urged banks to modernize their infrastructure and embrace partnerships with fintechs, fostering an environment of innovation and mutual benefit to stay relevant in the rapidly-evolving digital landscape.

TRENDING

1
Deadly Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Triggers Nationwide Alerts

Deadly Blast Near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Triggers Nationwide Alerts

 India
2
Campus Clash: Punjab University Protest Sparks Political Storm

Campus Clash: Punjab University Protest Sparks Political Storm

 India
3
Global Pledge to Secure Land Rights for Forest Communities

Global Pledge to Secure Land Rights for Forest Communities

 Global
4
Gujarat Police on High Alert After Delhi Car Explosion

Gujarat Police on High Alert After Delhi Car Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025