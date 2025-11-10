Piyush Goyal Advocates Thriving Indo-US and Indo-Aus Economic Ties

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal recently engaged in fruitful discussions with a business delegation led by J. Stuart Adams, the President of the Utah State Senate, aimed at enhancing Indo-US ties in technology and industry. Goyal emphasized the strong potential for collaboration in various innovative sectors, including AI, clean energy, and aerospace.

This meeting with the Utah delegation immediately followed Goyal's visit to Melbourne, Australia, where he held bilateral discussions with Australian ministers. The talks focused on maximizing the India-Australia Economic Partnership, underscoring the progress on the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

In fiscal years 2024-25, Indo-Australian merchandise trade reached USD 24.1 billion, with significant growth in India's exports. Both parties are dedicated to advancing CECA negotiations, enhancing trade, services, and investment opportunities. Goyal also highlighted the potential for deeper engagements with Indian diaspora businesses, emphasizing their critical role in strengthening commercial bonds.